"A lot of people can't keep up" - The Young Bucks open up about their roles as both AEW in-ring talent and EVPs

Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks recently shared their thoughts on their duties and responsibilities in AEW as both Executive Vice President and as in-ring talent.

The Bucks were one of the founding figures of the All Elite Wrestling and have been an integral part of the promotion since. They also became Executive Vice Presidents alongside Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega upon the company's inception.

Aside from being EVPs, The Young Bucks have also been part of the AEW roster since the very beginning. They won the tag team titles at Full Gear 2020 and became the longest reigning tag team champions in AEW history with their reign lasting for over 300 days. They were also three-time Dynamite Award winners (now known as AEW awards).

In an interview with Hugo Savinovich on Lucha Libre Online, Matt said that having dual responsibilities was tough. However, he added that they embraced having those duties because they were tough.

"It burns you out [having dual duties] but you know what, we're not little boys, we're men. We're EVPs which I like to call, not only the EVP that you know but we're also, extremely violent people so we like to tear it up in the ring, we have to tear it up in the office," Matt said. [2:53 - 3:09]

Matt Jackson also added that having two jobs was normal for them, adding that they were destined to do that.

"A lot of people can't keep up with that you know, it's too much for others but for us, it's every day. This is what we do, we were born to do this. They pay us the big bucks. They pay us the big dollars," Matt ended. [3:10 - 3:20]

The Young Bucks recently faced FTR in a tag team match on Dynamite for the latter's AAA and ROH Tag Team Titles. Despite taking the fight to Harwood and Wheeler, FTR prevailed against the former AEW Tag Team Champions.

The Young Bucks were not a fan of formal corporate attire

During the same interview, Savinovich asked the brothers if they would wear a suit and tie since they were in the corporate world at times.

While Matt responded by saying he would still wear his shoes, Nick stated that if they wore a suit, that means they changed themselves.

"I don't think [wearing a suit and tie] that'll ever happen, all right, I think once you see us in a suit that means The Young Bucks sold out," Nick said. [4:11 - 4:19]

Last night at AAA TripleMania XXX, The Young Bucks defeated Fenix and Hijo del Vikingo in another enthralling encounter. In AEW, they are currently in the Undisputed Elite stable alongside Adam Cole and reDRagon.

