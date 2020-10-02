The Young Bucks compared to Michael Jordan for their work in AEW

The Butcher and The Blade were recently a part of the AEW Unrestricted podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc) with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards, and there they talked about the Young Bucks and how talented the tag team duo are. They went on to compliment the tag team and compare them to Michael Jordan.

The Butcher and The Blade recall working with The Young Bucks in AEW

The Butcher was full of praise for The Young Bucks talking about their Falls Count Anywhere match with the talented tag team duo. He went on to call the Young Bucks the 'Michael Jordans' of pro wrestling in AEW.

"No joke, doing this, you honestly understand that Nick and Matt are the Michael Jordans of pro wrestling because they can call a match in 15 minutes, go out there, and do that stuff like it's nothing. I've seen it a few times in wrestling, like these bright flashes, but every single time I'm in something with them, everything clicks.

"As we were just walking around, it was just like, 'hey, what do you guys think of this?' And then they're like, 'oh my god, that's great.' And then they elaborate, and they're listening to what you're saying and elaborating on your idea. They're not just taking. They're the Michael Jordans, I think, right now, of professional wrestling."

Bucks. Butcher. Blade. TONIGHT. And the Falls Count ANYWHERE. This match is gonna be _______. pic.twitter.com/fo6OOh6Gqx — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 22, 2020

The Butcher and The Blade went on to compliment them on their ability to tell a story through their matches, sharing their experience on battling in the AEW ring with them.

"The stories that they can pull off - I mean, the first time we wrestled them was just a straight tag match; that was it. I think it was called in like 12 minutes, and we walked away from each other, got it done. I remember Nick came to the back and he was like, 'that was just a great wrestling match. If we had 20 minutes, that would have been one of the best matches.'"

