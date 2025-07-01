  • home icon
  • AEW
  • The Young Bucks
  • The Young Bucks confirm major injury setback in AEW - 'We're both probably on the injured list"

The Young Bucks confirm major injury setback in AEW - 'We're both probably on the injured list"

By Sujay
Modified Jul 01, 2025 01:03 GMT
The Young Bucks are a popular tag team in AEW. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
The Young Bucks are a popular tag team in AEW. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)

The Young Bucks have confirmed the news about a major injury setback and said that they will probably be on the injured list for a while. This will likely upset some fans.

Ad

The Young Bucks are among the most antagonizing stars on the AEW roster, and since turning heel, they have been on a mission to side with the bad guys. They did just that at Double or Nothing in May, where they teamed up with the Death Riders for the Anarchy in the Arena match.

However, much to their disappointment, they ended up losing to the team of Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps. In a recent vlog posted on their YouTube channel, the Young Bucks revealed that they were deeply affected by the match and stated that they will be out for a while.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Successful show today, Double or Nothing, Anarchy in the Arena. We’re at In-N-Out, our favorite place… a little banged up after our match. Nick got dinged, I have a wrap around my hamstring. It’s a pulled hamstring, it looks like. We’re both probably on the injured list for… a couple of weeks, [laughs], needless to say, but what a night. It was fun, it was truly anarchy,” Matthew Jackson said. [H/T ITRWrestling]
Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

youtube-cover
Ad

The Young Bucks give an honest assessment of what happened at AEW Double or Nothing

In the same vlog, the Young Bucks gave their honest assessment of what happened at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. In a rare character-breaking moment, Matthew Jackson narrated how unexpected things can happen despite being well-prepared.

“Sometimes, even when you’re as prepared as you can possibly be… unexpected things happen, but you lick your wounds, you ice up, and you go grab a bite at one of your favorite rest… wait a minute, is that one of those self-driving cars again? There’s no one in that vehicle. Sorry… you go get a Double-Double Protein-Animal-style burger at In-N-Out.” [H/T ITRWrestling]

The AEW executive vice presidents made their return at Dynamite Grand Slam Mexico, where they teamed up with the Death Riders and Beast Mortos to defeat the Opps, Swerve Strickland, and Will Ospreay in a multi-man tag team match.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications