The Young Bucks confirm major injury setback in AEW - 'We're both probably on the injured list"

The Young Bucks have confirmed the news about a major injury setback and said that they will probably be on the injured list for a while. This will likely upset some fans.

The Young Bucks are among the most antagonizing stars on the AEW roster, and since turning heel, they have been on a mission to side with the bad guys. They did just that at Double or Nothing in May, where they teamed up with the Death Riders for the Anarchy in the Arena match.

However, much to their disappointment, they ended up losing to the team of Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps. In a recent vlog posted on their YouTube channel, the Young Bucks revealed that they were deeply affected by the match and stated that they will be out for a while.

“Successful show today, Double or Nothing, Anarchy in the Arena. We’re at In-N-Out, our favorite place… a little banged up after our match. Nick got dinged, I have a wrap around my hamstring. It’s a pulled hamstring, it looks like. We’re both probably on the injured list for… a couple of weeks, [laughs], needless to say, but what a night. It was fun, it was truly anarchy,” Matthew Jackson said. [H/T ITRWrestling]

The Young Bucks give an honest assessment of what happened at AEW Double or Nothing

In the same vlog, the Young Bucks gave their honest assessment of what happened at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. In a rare character-breaking moment, Matthew Jackson narrated how unexpected things can happen despite being well-prepared.

“Sometimes, even when you’re as prepared as you can possibly be… unexpected things happen, but you lick your wounds, you ice up, and you go grab a bite at one of your favorite rest… wait a minute, is that one of those self-driving cars again? There’s no one in that vehicle. Sorry… you go get a Double-Double Protein-Animal-style burger at In-N-Out.” [H/T ITRWrestling]

The AEW executive vice presidents made their return at Dynamite Grand Slam Mexico, where they teamed up with the Death Riders and Beast Mortos to defeat the Opps, Swerve Strickland, and Will Ospreay in a multi-man tag team match.

