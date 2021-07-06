The Young Bucks eject AEW faction from Being The Elite 

AEW Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks flaunted a new mustache on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, keeping up with their tradition of changing their look in some way or form every week.

The wacky mustaches didn't help matters as the team of Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo handed the Bucks their first loss in nearly a year. Matt and Nick Jackson now face a threat to their titles on this coming week's episode of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager.

In the latest episode of Being The Elite, the Young Bucks confronted The Dark Order for having an altercation with Kenny Omega on last week's edition of Dynamite.

Long term storytelling? Look no further, it’s happening in @AEW. That was some beautiful/emotional stuff between The Dark Order and @theAdamPage. #AEWDynamite — Nathan Kornegay (@NathanKornegay) July 1, 2021

The Dark Order issued a challenge to Kenny Omega on behalf of Hangman Page on last week's AEW Dynamite.

The Dark Order giving Adam Page the pep talk and support he needs to challenge Kenny Omega is perfectly timed as AEW gets ready to hit the road again. pic.twitter.com/p87WY99n2y — Mith Gifs Wrestling (@MithGifs) July 3, 2021

The Young Bucks accused the faction of trying to stir up old emotions and fiddle with Hangman Page.

The Dark Order, however, continued to make a case for Page, which saw them get banned from the vlog. The Young Bucks went as far as to say that they should feature in Sammy Guevara's vlog or on BTE: Dark. The segment ended with Hangman Page having a brief face-to-face with the AEW Tag Team Champions.

You can see the whole segment from 10:52 on the video below.

Omega and The Young Bucks' title reigns in AEW could be under threat

The Elite members possess a lot of gold

Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo showed the world that despite having a lot of support, the Young Bucks are beatable and history could repeat itself at Road Rager. The Tag Team Championship is up for grabs in a huge match under Street Fight stipulations.

. @PENTAELZEROM & @MadKing1981Were the First team to Defeat the Young Bucks in Nearly a Year! This WEDNESDAY in MIAMI on #AEWDynamite they challenge the Bucks for the #AEW World Tag Team Championship in a STREET FIGHT!https://t.co/gQqhfZVDJl pic.twitter.com/NL0aDD2hVG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page could see their long-term storyline come full circle very soon. At the moment, Page is the most probable challenger for Omega's AEW World Championship.

