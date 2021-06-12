The Young Bucks express their frustration at AEW star 

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks haven't had a great outing in a very long time.

During tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, the Young Bucks teamed up with Brandon Cutler to face PAC, Penta, and Eddie Kingston in a Trios match. The bout was a delight for fans in attendance, as it featured a hard-hitting contest and big maneuvers from all six men.

But AEW star Brandon Cutler didn't seem to match up well alongside the Young Bucks, which ultimately became a reason for their loss tonight.

After the match, the Young Bucks took to Twitter to declare they'd updated their bio. In the latest version of the bio, Nick and Matt Jackson expressed their frustration at Brandon Cutler for losing tonight's match.

"Dammit Cutler,'' wrote the Bucks.

The Young Bucks blamed Dammit Cutler for their loss!

Tonight's loss must have hit the Young Bucks hard as they rarely lose their matches on AEW TV anymore.

The Young Bucks caused chaos in the ring after their match on AEW Dynamite

After losing the match, the Young Bucks attacked Eddie Kingston and Penta by delivering vicious superkicks. The Good Brothers soon joined the party and battered them.

However, Frankie Kazarian, who has now been dubbed The Elite Hunter, came down to the ring to even the odds, making the babyfaces stand tall in the end.

With the feud becoming extremely personal in just a matter of a few weeks, it remains to be seen which direction these teams will be heading in.

The inclusion of Frankie Kazarian in their feud will make things more interesting. His new role seems more emphatic than what he has been doing in the past few months.

On an interesting note, it is still not clear if Death Triangle or Eddie Kingston will receive an AEW tag team title opportunity. The storyline is becoming more of a faction war now. Adding some stakes could make this feud more compelling.

AEW stars PAC, Penta, and Eddie Kingston will once again be in action next week as they battle Matt Jackson and the Good Brothers in another Trios match.

Do you think the Young Bucks are right to blame Brandon Cutler following their loss tonight? Are you excited for another Trios match next week? Sound off in the comment section below.

