The Young Bucks files for an interesting trademark amidst AEW absence

Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks seem to be on their way back to the company, but while they are still absent, they have filed for a very interesting trademark.

It's been over two months since the infamous "Brawl Out" incident that saw Matt and Nick Jackson suspended from their own company, but now that the dust has settled, the AEW EVPs are teasing a return.

Over the past two weeks on Dynamite, mysterious vignettes have aired showing The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega being erased from AEW history, with both videos ending in the All Elite Wrestling logo itself being wiped away altogether.

While fans are still questioning what this could all mean and when they might see the Jackson brothers back in the ring, The Young Bucks have filed for a new trademark.

The "Killing the Business Inc." company filed for the trademark "The Wayward Sons" on November 3 2022, with the application going live on November 7 2022.

What will this new trademark mean for Matt and Nick Jackson? Only time will tell!

One-half of The Young Bucks recently made their first public appearance since All Out

While the former AEW Tag Team Champions have been active on social media promoting their sneaker collaboration with New Balance, neither one of them has made a public appearance.

That was until very recently when Nick Jackson was a special guest at an NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, where the AEW star took part in a t-shirt toss for the crowd.

Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E Nick Jackson from All Elite Wrestling is here doing a t-shirt toss during the Clippers-Jazz game 🤘 Nick Jackson from All Elite Wrestling is here doing a t-shirt toss during the Clippers-Jazz game 🤘 https://t.co/HHKCEdBdhW

Jackson's appearance comes just a few days after it was announced that the AEW EVPs will be a part of a virtual signing for Highspots.com on December 1 2022.

Are you excited to see Matt and Nick Jackson back in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : Will The Elite return at Full Gear 2022? Yes No 0 votes