The Young Bucks get reality check by real-life friend on AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks were confronted by their friend on tonight's Dynamite edition. The duo and the rest of The Elite caused a lot of chaos last year. The faction even went on to attack Kenny Omega while he was suffering from diverticulitis. The Bucks had fired The Cleaner from his EVP role during his absence.
On the May 1, 2024, edition of Dynamite, The Elite decided to put their hands on Omega, who had just made a brief reappearance during his hiatus. The EVPs even destroyed him on the stretcher he was on. The star finally returned in 2025 after he recovered completely and was fit again but didn't confront the former AEW World Tag Team Champions. The latter team was also on a hiatus from October and returned at the Dynasty pay-per-view.
While The Young Bucks were asking Death Riders to join forces with them tonight, Kenny Omega came out and demanded answers from them. He also claimed that the former AEW World Tag Team Champions almost killed the company during his absence.
After trolling The Young Bucks for some more minutes, Kenny Omega was confronted by none other than Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. It will be interesting to see where this Death Riders-Bucks saga goes next and if The Elite actually aligns with Jon Moxley's gang of goons.