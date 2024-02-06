The Young Bucks to help former WWE star create history on AEW Dynamite this week? Looking at the chances

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks could surprise fans by helping a WWE Hall of Famer create history this Wednesday on Dynamite in order to build a bigger story.

Apart from being one of the greatest tag teams today, The Young Bucks also happen to be the EVPs of AEW. Both Matthew and Nicholas Johnson are currently playing a heel on-screen character of EVPs who want to keep everything professional. The duo is expected to be Sting's last opponents as well.

The former WWE star in question is Sting. The Icon is set to have his retirement match at the upcoming AEW Revolution PPV, and his opponents are currently rumored to be The Young Bucks. Sting and his tag team partner, Darby Allin, are set to challenge Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the tag team titles this Wednesday as well.

The former WWE star has expressed the desire to win the tag team title with his partner Darby prior to his retirement. Well, this could be possible if Matthew and Nicholas interfere and make sure Sting and Darby win the title.

If the aforementioned scenario is to be believed, The Young Bucks could challenge Sting and Darby Allin for the AEW Tag Team Title and take it away from The Icon after beating him in his final match. It will surely be interesting to follow how things lead up to Revolution 2024.

Were The Young Bucks Sting's choice as his last opponents?

On an episode of AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago, The Young Bucks returned when Sting was asked who would be his final opponents. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Matt and Nick were indeed The Icon's choice:

“Tony Khan was going to give Sting the option to pick whoever he wanted to face, and that would include pretty much anyone on the AEW roster or most other rosters besides WWE since Khan would have given him any match he wanted that involved talent he could have access to. When he was asked who he wanted to face, they were his choice." [H/T WebIsJericho]

It remains to be seen what is in store for Sting's last-ever match.

