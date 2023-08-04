The Young Bucks are the highest-paid tag team in wrestling history after new AEW deal, go past two WWE legends - Reports

The Young Bucks, who recently renewed their contract with AEW, reportedly received the greatest guarantee offer from Tony Khan to stay with his promotion.

Amid the reports of WWE and Triple H being interested in signing several top AEW stars, it was reported that The Elite members, including The Bucks, Hangman Adam Page, and Kenny Omega, whom the Stamford-based promotion was reportedly the most interested in, re-signed with Tony Khan's promotion.

Following their re-signing, multiple rumors regarding how much each major promotion offered them have been circulating. Meanwhile, there is a report regarding how The Young Bucks fared in the back-and-forth between two major promotions to sign one of the best tag teams in the world.

As reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Young Bucks got the highest guarantee in the history of pro wrestling from the All Elite promotion. Their deal also surpasses Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, as told by Barry Bloom, who was The Bucks' representative in contract negotiations.

"Bloom had told the Young Bucks that as far as he knew, this was the highest guarantee any tag team in pro wrestling history had ever gotten, and that would include the highest contracts for Kevin Nash & Scott Hall in WCW, although obviously comparing a 2023 dollar figure with late 90s in straight dollars doesn’t mean much given how much inflation has changed the value going that far back," report stated.

What's next for The Young Bucks amid their AEW contract renewal?

The Jackson brothers have had several accomplishments as a tag team throughout their careers. Furthermore, their AEW run has been above par, and they still have a long way to go. Being part of The Elite, Matt and Nick Jackson just went through an amazing bloodthirsty feud with Blackpool Combat Club.

Following their rivalry with The BCC, they could eventually be entered into the tag team title picture. Meanwhile, there have been rumors going on about them challenging FTR for the AEW Tag Team titles at the All In event in Wembley.

Moreover, it can't be denied that two of the best tag teams in the world competing for the Tag Titles in front of a packed Wembley Stadium would be a moment to cherish. Only time will tell whether the match will be made official.

