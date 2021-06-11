The Young Bucks make a request to AEW star ahead of their match on Dynamite

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks continue to use Twitter as their talking weapon to send messages or criticize wrestlers.

Most of the time, fans see Nick and Matt Jackson mocking someone with their hilarious tweets. However, they have a special request this time around for AEW star Brandon Cutler, who will be their tag team partner tonight on Dynamite.

Ahead of their bout, the Young Bucks took to Twitter to declare they'd updated their bio. In the new versison, they asked AEW star Brandon Cutler not to screw up their match on Dynamite.

"Brandon's big night tomorrow. Don't screw this up, Cutler", wrote the Young Bucks.

The Young Bucks will team up with Brandon Cutler to take on PAC, Penta, and Eddie Kingston in a Trios match. With their current winning streak, it looks unlikely that the Young Bucks will fall short.

What else is on the card for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite?

The company has lined up quite interesting matches and segments for this week's show. Aside from the Trios match, Hangman Page will team up with Dark Order's 10 to take on Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs in a tag team bout.

AEW star Christian Cage will once again be in action tonight as he faces Angelico, with Matt Hardy in his corner. Plus, Nyla Rose will face Leyla Hirsch in a match with major rankings implications.

Miro will defend his TNT championship against Dark Order's Evil Uno. Lance Archer will also be in action for the first time since Double or Nothing.

AEW will also hold four major segments during tonight's show.

Darby Allin will appear alongside Sting to announce a new partner for his match against Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. The Pinnacle will also return for the first time since the Double or Nothing event.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and his manager Don Callis will expose the ongoing conspiracy toward "The Cleaner."

And last but not least, Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement alongside Tony Schiavone.

With such a stacked card, the company will surely be looking to raise the bar for the show. The decline in ratings has been a concern AEW in the past few weeks. It remains to be seen how they will fix this trend.

