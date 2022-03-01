"Please help"- The Young Bucks make a sincere plea to the divine ahead of AEW Dynamite this week

The Young Bucks appear hell-bent on punching their ticket to the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 6. The upcoming episode of Dynamite, which will air from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, will be the go-home edition before the big event.

The company has announced another Casino Battle Royale to determine the final spot in the three-way match for the AEW Tag Team Championships at Revolution. The Young Bucks will be one of the participanting squads gunning to earn a chance at the titles.

Ahead of their do-or-die match on Wednesday night, The Young Bucks updated their Twitter bio. Nick and Matt Jackson have apparently made a sincere request to The Almighty (not Bobby Lashley), asking for help in winning the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale this week:

"Hey Jesus, please help us win the Casino Tag Royale this Wednesday. We have to be on the pape. Please. Thanks. Amen." The Young Bucks wrote.

Last week, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish became the first contenders in the title bout after The Violent Artist double-crossed Matt Jackson to win the tag team battle royale.

Should The Young Bucks win the battle this week, they'll join their so-called stablemates reDRagon in challenging Jurassic Express for tag team gold on March 6.

Adam Cole and reDRagon will also be in action on AEW Dynamite this week

While the Young Bucks look to earn the remaining spot in the triple threat tag match at Revolution, Adam Cole will stand toe-to-toe with Hangman Page this week.

Cole will team with Fish and O'Reilly to face Page, Silver, and Reynolds from the Dark Order. The Panama City Playboy is looking to gain momentum ahead of his World Championship match against The Cowboy at Revolution.

With Hangman getting the better of Cole and his cronies last week, it will be interesting to see how their rivalry continues to evolve before their highly-anticipated clash.

What do you make of The Young Bucks' updated bio? Do you think Nick and Matt will win the casino battle royale this week? Sound off in the comments section below.

A wrestling veteran says a current AEW star would have been a great opponent for Roddy Piper here

Edited by Jacob Terrell