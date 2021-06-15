The Young Bucks mock several AEW stars in a new tweet

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are known for trolling their rivals through their witty posts and bios on Twitter. In a new tweet, the Young Bucks targeted multiple AEW stars to send everyone a message.

In recent months, the Young Bucks have dominated every new challenger that has tried to get their hands on the AEW World Tag Team Championship titles. Mat and Nick Jackson have also added insult to injury with unnecessary assaults on their opponents.

On Monday, the Young Bucks took to Twitter to remind everyone about the list of opponents they have taken out so far. The list includes the likes of SoCal Uncensored, Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, and PAC.

"SCU, Mox, Fenix, PAC Lmaaaoooo", wrote the Young Bucks.

SCU ✅

Mox ✅

Fenix ✅

PAC ✅

Lmaaaoooo 💀 — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) June 14, 2021

Apparently, Cash Wheeler of the Pinnacle seems to have no interest in this list. He reposted the Bucks' tweet with a video of one of his old promos to share his opinion.

"I don't give a sh*t", said Cash Wheeler

It's worth noting that the Young Bucks won the tag titles after they defeated FTR last year.

Wheeler's response could mean nothing now, but fans can expect FTR to go after the Young Bucks once they finish their rivalry with the Inner Circle.

One-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions Matt Jackson will be in action on Dynamite this week

The Young Bucks in AEW

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Matt Jackson will team up with the Good Brothers to take on Penta El Zero M, Frankie Kazarian, and Eddie Kingston in a trios match.

Last week, PAC, Penta, and Kingston defeated the Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler. But Nick and Matt Jackson caused chaos in the ring after the match to earn some revenge.

Frankie Kazarian, who has now dubbed himself "The Elite Hunter," then came down to the ring to even the odds.

It remains to be seen how AEW will build this feud moving forward. Regardless, fans can expect another hard-hitting contest from all six men on Friday night.

Are you impressed with the Young Bucks' list of opponents taken out so far? Which team are you rooting for this week's Trios match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier