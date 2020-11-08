The match between FTR and The Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear had been dreamed of and wished for by almost every professional wrestling fan around the world. Finally, after a number of years, we got to witness the dream match-up destined to be one of the greatest tag team matches of all-time. If one thing could be said about this match, it is that it did not disappoint.

A strong contender for match of the night, FTR and The Young Bucks put on a show and gave wrestling fans a first-hand lesson on the beauty of tag team wrestling. FTR instilled their usual 'no flips just fists' gameplan while The Young Bucks were their usual high-flying selves. This match had it all, from gruesome attacks on Matt Jackson's injured leg to some crowd-silencing maneuvers from both teams.

The Young Bucks prevailed in a gruesome match

As expected, FTR came into the match with a plan, targetting Matt Jackson's injurey. The match featured many gruesome spots which saw the likes of Cash Weeler and Dax Harwood make attempts to put Matt Jackson out of commission.

.@CashWheelerFTR is making sure to debilitate Matt Jackson in this exchange. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/E4ODrCrFUu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

However, despite the obvious targeting from FTR, The Young Bucks had their moments as well, as Nick Jackson attempted to avenge his brother by taking the fight FTR. The Bucks also took a couple of pages out of some of the legendary tag-teams, including the Dudley Boys and The Hardy Boyz, as they performed the 3D, Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb.

Nick Jackson is on fire in this exchange! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/olD8bfHptc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

The Young Bucks are doing everything to get this victory! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/B4oznTMFp4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

FTR refused to give up and did everything they could to take out the brothers, including a huge 'Mind-Breaker' which we were sure would end the match, only for Matt Jackson to break the count by placing his leg on top of the ropes.

MIND BREAKER! Which team will walk out of #AEWFullGear as your #AEW World Tag Team Champions? pic.twitter.com/ho6fDn4d5t — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

At this point, it seemed that FTR were out of options, having used almost everything in their arsenal to put The Young Bucks away. Targeting Matt's leg, illegal interference which led to preventing a tag, unbreakable submissions and straightforward fists to faces, it seemed nothing would work.

Therefore, they decided to think outside the box and broke away from their 'no flips just fists' ideology, only for it to backfire when Cash Wheeler flipped off the top rope as Matt Jackson dodged the move at the last minute.

With that, all it took was a quick super kick from Matt Jackson to put Cash Wheeler down for the count. Thus, The Young Bucks were crowned as the new AEW Tag Team Champions, a moment they celebrated with their brother from The Elite, Kenny Omega who had just become the No. 1 Contender for the AEW World Championship.

It was a match that left fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish and we have to congratulate The Young Bucks on their victory and wish them a successful reign. However, some questions will be raised regarding how long they will remain champions, after the beating that Matt Jackson's ankle took throughout the match.