The Young Bucks' Nicholas Jackson mocks Sting despite loss at AEW Revolution

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion and one-half of The Young Bucks, Nicholas Jackson, seemingly disrespected Sting even after suffering a defeat in the latter's retirement match at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View.

The Young Bucks were the ones who had the glorious opportunity to compete against Sting in his last match, as Matthew and Nicholas Jackson targeted The Icon for weeks, vowing to keep him away from the Jacksonville-based company as the EVPs. The duo also attacked the 64-year-old legend's sons in front of him to make it more personal.

At the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson had the opportunity to not only defeat The Icon in his last-ever match but also become three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. In an action-packed bout, The Young Bucks tried everything but could not keep The Vigilante down, and he ended up winning his retirement match.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Jackson finally broke his silence after losing to Sting in his last match. Taking to his Instagram story, Nicholas apparently mocked The Icon by sharing a picture of him hitting the 64-year-old with an EVP Trigger during their match. He also wrote 'EVP trigger' for context in his story.

Check out a screengrab of Nicholas Jackson's Instagram story below:

Screengrab of Nicholas Jackson's Instagram story.

What the future has in store for The Young Bucks remains to be seen.

Sting addressed his future in AEW after in-ring retirement

Following his incredible farewell match at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View, Sting sat alongside Tony Khan during the post-show media scrum. On being asked about his future with AEW after retiring from in-ring competition, The Icon said:

“Tony has mentioned me staying on board in some form or fashion. We haven’t really worked anything out there yet, but I’m sure we’ll have some kind of conversation and I’m saying maybe, we’ll see what happens. I have no interest in being a manager or anything like that or an agent. I don’t want to do any of that kind of stuff. I’m not sure what I can offer.” [H/T Ringside News]

The AEW World Tag Team Championship has also been vacated, as The Vigilante retained the title with Darby Allin in his last match. Only time will tell when fans will see the 64-year-old legend on TV again.

