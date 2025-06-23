  • home icon
  • AEW
  • The Young Bucks
  • The Young Bucks' Nicholas Jackson reacts amid speculation of shocking split in AEW

The Young Bucks' Nicholas Jackson reacts amid speculation of shocking split in AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jun 23, 2025 09:58 GMT
AEW Young Bucks
The Young Bucks backstage (Image source: Young Bucks on X)

Nicholas Jackson of The Young Bucks has issued a clarification amid much speculation about the potential split of a major AEW faction. Many feel the group in question has disbanded after recent events.

Ad

On an episode of Dynamite in March 2024, Kazuchika Okada made his AEW debut and was revealed as a member of The Elite by The Young Bucks. Jack Perry was later added to the group, and they took out Tony Khan in hopes of taking over the company. However, Perry has been absent for months, and the stable has not been seen together in a while.

On Summer Blockbuster a few weeks ago, Okada assaulted Kenny Omega and shockingly joined forces with Don Callis. This led viewers to believe that The Rainmaker was no longer a part of The Elite and had now become a member of the Don Callis Family instead.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

Amid widespread speculation about The Elite's future, Nicholas Jackson of The Young Bucks shared a picture with Matthew Jackson and Kazuchika Okada, hinting that the faction was still active. However, Jack Perry was still missing from the photo. On his Instagram Story, Nicholas also sent the following message alongside the image:

"The Elite!"
Nicholas Jackson clarified that Kazuchika Okada was still a member of The Elite through his Instagram Story
Nicholas Jackson clarified that Kazuchika Okada was still a member of The Elite through his Instagram Story

The Young Bucks got a huge win on the road to AEW All In

The Young Bucks made their return after months at Dynasty 2025 and cost Swerve Strickland a potential AEW World Title win against Jon Moxley. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have been feuding with Strickland ever since.

Ad

Last Wednesday on AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, the Bucks teamed up with The Death Riders and The Beast Mortos to take on the team of The Opps, Swerve Strickland, and Will Ospreay. At the end of a back-and-forth encounter, Moxley pinned The Realest with a roll-up to secure the win for the heel squad.

youtube-cover

"Hangman" Adam Page showed up after the main event and inadvertently hit a Buckshot Lariat on Matthew Jackson while aiming for Moxley. It will be interesting to see where the story between the Bucks, Page, and Swerve is heading ahead of All In 2025.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications