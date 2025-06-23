The Young Bucks' Nicholas Jackson reacts amid speculation of shocking split in AEW

Nicholas Jackson of The Young Bucks has issued a clarification amid much speculation about the potential split of a major AEW faction. Many feel the group in question has disbanded after recent events.
On an episode of Dynamite in March 2024, Kazuchika Okada made his AEW debut and was revealed as a member of The Elite by The Young Bucks. Jack Perry was later added to the group, and they took out Tony Khan in hopes of taking over the company. However, Perry has been absent for months, and the stable has not been seen together in a while.
On Summer Blockbuster a few weeks ago, Okada assaulted Kenny Omega and shockingly joined forces with Don Callis. This led viewers to believe that The Rainmaker was no longer a part of The Elite and had now become a member of the Don Callis Family instead.
Amid widespread speculation about The Elite's future, Nicholas Jackson of The Young Bucks shared a picture with Matthew Jackson and Kazuchika Okada, hinting that the faction was still active. However, Jack Perry was still missing from the photo. On his Instagram Story, Nicholas also sent the following message alongside the image:
"The Elite!"
The Young Bucks got a huge win on the road to AEW All In
The Young Bucks made their return after months at Dynasty 2025 and cost Swerve Strickland a potential AEW World Title win against Jon Moxley. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have been feuding with Strickland ever since.
Last Wednesday on AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, the Bucks teamed up with The Death Riders and The Beast Mortos to take on the team of The Opps, Swerve Strickland, and Will Ospreay. At the end of a back-and-forth encounter, Moxley pinned The Realest with a roll-up to secure the win for the heel squad.
"Hangman" Adam Page showed up after the main event and inadvertently hit a Buckshot Lariat on Matthew Jackson while aiming for Moxley. It will be interesting to see where the story between the Bucks, Page, and Swerve is heading ahead of All In 2025.