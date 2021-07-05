The Young Bucks post another self-centered bio; take shot at ex-WWE superstars

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks are very outspoken, especially when it comes to praising themselves.

It seems like Twitter has become the Young Bucks' playground in recent weeks. The Jackson brothers have mocked several wrestling legends and rival companies like WWE through their amusing tweets and bios. In a new update, they have accomplished both tasks at the same time, as they mocked some former WWE stars and praised themselves at the same time.

The AEW World Tag Team Champions recently took to Twitter to declare they'd updated their bio. In the updated version, the duo gave a reality check to their fans. The Young Bucks stated that they have already won the tag team of the year award.

They further took a shot at all the former WWE Superstars who now work in AEW, stating that they raised their bar on their own.

"Eight digit act. Already won Tag Team of the Year & we’re only halfway through. Not ex WWE wrestler like everyone else," wrote the Young Bucks.

This is the third time in a week that the Jackson brothers have taken a shot at WWE one way or the other. It's fair to say that trolling has become part of the Young Bucks' regular to-do list.

Will the Young Bucks be able to retain their AEW Tag Team Championships this week?

The Young Bucks and Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in AEW

The Young Bucks will put their AEW Tag Team Championships on the line against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo this week on AEW Dynamite. The company has added an extra stipulation by making this bout a street fight.

Both teams have been feuding with each other since the Double or Nothing event. The champions have made the storyline quite personal by taking out names like Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, and PAC.

AEW GM @TonyKhan has declared that the #AEW World Tag Team Title match at #RoadRager THIS Wednesday in Miami will be a STREET FIGHT! It promises to be an epic title fight Wednesday on #AEWDynamite @PENTAELZEROM & @MadKing1981 vs @youngbucks at 8/7c on TNT! https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/rEoLgau7qM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 3, 2021

That being said, the babyface team gained a major victory when they handed the Young Bucks their first tag team defeat of the year. Though the champions should be favored in this match, these teams will surely put on the match of the night. With the street fight stipulation, fans can expect several violent moments in this bout.

