The Young Bucks provide big update on their relationship with Cody Rhodes

The Young Bucks provided an update on their friendship with Cody Rhodes.

When Cody Rhodes first left WWE in 2016, he started turning heads in the Indies, particularly in ROH. However, it was his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling that would change his life.

At NJPW, he met Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks and formed a lifelong friendship with them. He then joined Bullet Club as a member. Cody would also make appearances on their BTE YouTube channel.

This friendship led them to start All Elite Wrestling together which has gone on to become a successful promotion. However, unlike his co-founders, Cody Rhodes departed the company and returned to WWE leaving many to wonder, if there was any problem between him and the other EVPs.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Nick Jackson stated that their friendship has only grown stronger since Cody left AEW.

“Cody (Rhodes) is the face of the WWE now, and it’s cool to see because we always knew how much of a star he was, The founders of AEW will always have a lifetime bond with each other because we all know what we did for wrestling. We talk every week and in a weird way him leaving made us grow more as friends.”

The Young Bucks are set to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Revolution 2024

After The Young Bucks returned from hiatus, they changed their character. Gone were the flashy trunks and weird facial hair. Instead, they sported corporate suits and looked serious. They even insisted that they be called Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

A couple of weeks ago, they attacked Sting and Darby Allin after they won the AEW World Tag Team Championship. It was then announced that Matthew and Nicholas Jackson would be Sting's final opponents at AEW Revolution 2024.

It will be interesting to see if Sting will be able to retire with a perfect unbeaten record in AEW.

