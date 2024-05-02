The current AEW world tag team champions, The Young Bucks continue to embrace the hate, as they sent out a message mocking Kenny Omega and Tony Khan on social media after taking both of them out.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, the company EVPs and the world tag team champions, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson shocked the world by taking out the company President, Tony Khan with a spike piledriver which is now known as the 'TK Driver.' The Young Bucks seemingly took over the control of the company from Khan as well.

Meanwhile, The Young Bucks along with Jack Perry and Kazuchika Okada assaulted their former buddy, Kenny Omega upon his return on Dynamite this week. Matthew and Nicholas also seemingly put Kenny on the shelf once again with their popular move, 'EVP Trigger.'

Following their disgraceful heel tactics on two consecutive episodes of Dynamite, The Bucks mocked their boss, Tony Khan, and their fellow EVP, Kenny Omega with an audacious message on social media.

Taking to the 'X' social media platform, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson joked about taking out Khan with a 'TK Driver' and Omega with an 'EVP Trigger':

"TK Driver on TK. EVP Trigger on an EVP."

The Young Bucks attacked Kenny Omega backstage as well

After The Young Bucks performed an EVP trigger on Kenny Omega on Dynamite this week, Kazuchika Okada was going to perform The Rainmker on Omega before FTR came out to save the day. Following the assault, Kenny was escorted out of the arena on a stretcher and was taken to an ambulance as well.

However, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson along with Jack Perry and Okada arrived on the scene to take out FTR. Furthermore, The Bucks also pushed down their fellow EVP and former buddy, Kenny Omega from the stretcher.

Meanwhile, the ongoing storyline featuring The Elite just got more interesting with the inclusion of Omega and it remains to be seen where the story is headed after this week.

