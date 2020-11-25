The Young Bucks react to not ranking in PWI's top ten tag teams

The Young Bucks, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, have long been seen as one of the top tag teams in the world. Over the last decade, they made their name outside WWE and were part of the reason that the formation of AEW was possible. However, they were not included in the PWI top ten tag teams for 2020. In a recent interview with TalkSPORT, The Young Bucks reacted to not being on the list.

PWI listed their top ten tag teams for 2020, and to the surprise of fans, The Young Bucks were not mentioned in the list. While The Young Bucks have not had the most active year in wrestling in 2020, their omission from the top 10 came as a shock.

PWI's top 10 tag teams of their inaugural top 50 tag team list:



FTR

Kenny Omega & Adam Page

Golden Role Models

The North

Street Profits

Guerrillas of Destiny

Lucha Bros.

New Day

Kabuki Warriors

Roppongi 3K pic.twitter.com/6BKx2brFis — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 19, 2020

The Young Bucks react to not being in the top ten tag teams

PWI usually come out with some of the most widely acknowledged and prestigious lists in the world of wrestling. Thus, when they were excluded from the list, The Young Bucks were surprised.

Nick Jackson sent the list to his brother when he first saw it.

"I sent Matt a screenshot of the cover and I was like ‘get out of here! This is like a rib on us at this point!’ What do we got to prove? I think they’re more into the kayfabe aspect of the listing, so if you see it as that, yeah, maybe we shouldn’t have made the top 10 because we lost almost every big match that we had. So I guess if you go off of that, it makes some sense?"

Congratulations to @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR for being ranked #1 in the inaugural PWI #TagTeam50!



Preorder your print copy of our Tag Team Special—featuring a Hotseat interview with FTR and MUCH MORE—at https://t.co/9sKkrAOCnq pic.twitter.com/n2mNSRxRk4 — PWI (@OfficialPWI) November 18, 2020

Matt Jackson, on the other hand, did not mind the ranking.

Advertisement

"I don’t mind it. I always feel like we perform best with a chip on our shoulder so if the list is a kayfabe list or not or it’s how they feel, that’s great. Let me continue to surprise people and be the underdog in situations like that. Here we are as the AEW Tag Team champions and if you watch our matches, we still work best when we’re fighting from underneath."

"What else is there to prove?! Clearly there is a lot, but I think we’ll have one of those careers where in 10-20 years when we’re far removed from the business I think people will go ‘oh, they did help the wrestling business!’"

The Young Bucks did not have the best year in wrestling and until they defeated FTR, they had lost most of their key matches. Now, as AEW Tag Team Champions, they have the ability to set the record straight.