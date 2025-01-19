The Young Bucks react to the retirement of their "wrestling-dad"

A wrestling veteran retired from the ring today. And now The Young Bucks have seemingly reacted to this news.

Christopher Daniels is a well-known name in the world of professional wrestling. He has had a storied career spanning nearly three decades and has wrestled for several major promotions around the world including AEW, TNA, NJPW, Ring of Honor, and many more. He was also one-half of the inaugural ROH World Tag Team Champions. For the past several months, he's taken on the role of EVP in the company until that ended at Worlds End.

In recent weeks, he has had some issues with Hangman Adam Page after he laid hands on him. As a result, Page challenged the Fallen Angel to a Texas Death Match this week on Collision. After a brutal clash, it was Page who walked away with the win. This was also reported to be Daniels' retirement bout.

Following his retirement, two of Christopher Daniels' closest friends, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, changed their X (fka Twitter) bio to pay tribute to the legend. You can check out their profile here.

"Thank you, wrestling-dad," read their X bio.

You can check out a screengrab of The Young Bucks' X bio below:

The Bucks just changed their X bio [Image source: The Young Bucks' X account]

The Young Bucks are set to compete in an upcoming title match

The Bucks have not been seen on AEW TV since they lost the World Tag Team Championship to Private Party in October 2024. However, they returned to compete at Wrestle Dynasty and even won the IWGP Tag Team Titles. Now, they are set to defend their newly won gold.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced on its website that The Bucks will defend their titles against Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi at The New Beginning in Osaka on February 11.

"The IWGP Tag Team Championships are on the line when Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi face The Young Bucks, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson. AEW EVPs the Bucks were victorious in a tumultuous three-way tag team match at Wrestle Dynasty to become the 106th champions, and to win the title for a second time," stated the NJPW website.

It will be interesting to see if The Bucks can successfully defend their tag titles in Japan.

