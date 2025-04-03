The Young Bucks react to unexpected reference during AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks recently addressed their acknowledgment on AEW Dynamite. The duo has played a crucial role in the establishment of the Jacksonville-based promotion. They have not been seen in the company since October 2024.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson lost the AEW World Tag Team Championship to Private Party on Fright Night Dynamite on October 30. After losing, they ran away from the company and announced that they would be working from home. Apparently, the duo was escaping The Death Riders. Their departure remains a mystery and will be resolved once they return.

During their absence from AEW, they returned to NJPW and won the IWGP Tag Team Championship at the WrestleDynasty pay-per-view. Unfortunately, they lost the gold a month later. The Bucks have hinted at returning multiple times but remain on hiatus after five months.

During tonight's episode of Dynamite, a fan in the audience held up a sign that read, 'Young Bucks, We Miss You.' Later, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions acknowledged the fans' love and tweeted a heart emoji.

It will be interesting to see if the former AEW World Tag Team Champions will listen to the fans and make a return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

