The Young Bucks recall their wrestling debut through a new Twitter post

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks recently turned back the clock to discuss their wrestling debut.

Nick and Matt Jackson are famously known for using Twitter to humiliate fellow wrestling stars and legends. They even used to self-praise themselves regularly. In their latest update, they've done the same.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the AEW Tag Team Champions stated that they had made their professional wrestling debut almost 17 years ago. The Young Bucks also added that they never thought they would become the greatest tag team in history:

"17 years ago we made our debut. Who would’ve thunk a couple of kids from Rancho Cucamonga would end up being the greatest team in history. Crazy! Thx everyone!"

The Young Bucks didn't make a name for themselves by working in a global juggernaut like WWE. They carved their own path by cementing their legacy in the indies.

The Jackson Brothers seem to praise themselves often. But one cannot deny that with their character work and in-ring abilities, they've earned the right to be called the greatest tag teams of the modern era.

The Young Bucks will be in action on AEW Dynamite this week

Nick and Matt Jackson!

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will feature a Trios match pitting the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and the Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, against Danite Martin and The Sydal Brothers.

With the Young Bucks currently short of babyface challengers, this match could potentially set the direction of the Tag Team Championship calsh for AEW All Out.

Meanwhile, Omega will likely kickstart a rivalry with Christian Cage. Considering what's on the table, this seems more of a filler feud at the moment.

The high-flying trio of Dante Martin + the Sydal Bros (@lucha_angel1, @MattSydal + @YOGASAULT) won their debut last week on Dark, and now they face the ultimate test: THE ELITE @KennyOmegamanX + @youngbucks THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on @TNTdrama Live from Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/jOiz2rAc04 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 9, 2021

Regardless, fans can expect a hard-hitting contest from all these men. Even last week, the company produced a Trios match that received critical acclaim. It probably justifies why Tony Khan is keen to book consistent Trios matches.

But it would have made more logical sense for these bookings if they had introduced a Trios Championship. If or whenever they decide to bring up another title, it would add more value to the underutilized factions.

