The Young Bucks receive a major new offer on AEW Dynamite after getting stripped of their EVP titles

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 17, 2025 01:00 GMT
The Young Bucks backstage (Image via AEW
The Young Bucks backstage (Image via AEW's X)

The Young Bucks suffered a major setback at AEW All In Texas after losing to Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. However, despite being stripped of their EVP titles, an interesting offer came their way days after the premier event.

During the July 16 edition of Dynamite, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were seen backstage heading towards the locker room. The duo was met by Renee Paquette, who seemingly laughed at their misery, and Marina Shafir, who chose not to greet them.

They received another cold shoulder, being relocated to the boiler room from their personal locker room. An AEW staff member also struck the EVP on the paper signage and wrote just 'Matt and Nick' on it. Ricochet and his cohorts passed them by and laughed at the former EVPs of All Elite Wrestling.

Just when the Bucks were ready to explode, Don Callis walked up to them. After saying that Kenny Omega was out of the way, the calculating wrestling manager proposed to do some business with them. While Matthew Jackson made it clear that they were not joining his Don Callis Family faction, he agreed that they could use some friends.

The segment ended with the trio sharing a hug and hinting at the formation of a new alliance.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

