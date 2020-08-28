'Hangman' Adam Page has finally been kicked out of the Elite by The Young Bucks. It was long overdue, and the inevitable finally happened on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

While it all began a long time ago on Being The Elite (BTE), Adam Cole's apparent insecurities came to the fore during the Gauntlet match that kicked off this week's episode of Dynamite.

Page held onto Nick Jackson's leg just when the Bucks were about to hit the Meltzer Driver for the win against The Best Friends. Page's actions cost Bucks the match, which was eventually won by FTR.

Later on in the night, Dasha Gonzalez caught up with Page at the bar. The Young Bucks walked in and confronted Page for what he did earlier on in the night.

The Bucks said that Page's insecurities were getting the better of him and that he was never good enough to be a friend. Matt Jackson said that Page was nothing but a drunk before splashing the glass of alcohol on his face.

The backstage segment ended with The Bucks kicking Page out of the Elite. Hangman stared into a piece of cracked glass before the show moved on to the next segment.

What's next for Adam Page?

Adam Page joined the Elite in 2016, and while there have been tensions on various occasions in the past, the split finally happened this week.

The question that is on everyone's mind is the same. What's next for Adam Page?

There is fan speculation that Adam Page could be a part of the new Four Horsemen with FTR, another AEW talent and with Tully Blanchard as the manager. There are also questions about the whereabouts of Kenny Omega, who was conspicuously absent during this week's edition of Dynamite.

Kenny Omega and Adam Page are currently scheduled to defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against FTR at All Out on September 5th. Based on all that has happened; the former WWE Tag Team Champions are the favourites to win their first Championship in AEW.

We should keep an eye out for Kenny Omega's reaction and all the new developments that could potentially happen on the final episode of Dynamite before All Out.