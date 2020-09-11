The Young Bucks respond to AEW fining them

There are tides of change happening in AEW and The Young Bucks seem to be undergoing changes as well. The duo superkicked Alex Marvez after he was trying to get a word from them about the apparent breakup of The Elite.

Suffice it to say that Marvez got a little sweet chain music for his troubles. In light of these events, AEW (in storyline) fined the pair for their "aggressive actions" for $5000.

The Young Bucks respond to AEW with a gif on Twitter

In classic fashion, The Young Bucks responded to AEW with a gif of Nick Jackson spraying dollars across the screen.

In essence, The Young Bucks don't seem to have an issue with it either way. But AEW is now a tweener version of The Young Bucks as they seem hell-bent to get back to their winning ways.

The apparent breakup of The Elite seems to be also playing a role. Moreover, the prominent members seem to be going their separate ways, with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page ready to jump back to singles competition. Where is this storyline going? Fans will have tune into AEW Dynamite to find out.

