The Young Bucks retain their AEW Tag Team Championships at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

The Young Bucks defended their AEW Tag Team Championships against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at the Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view.

After a hard-fought back and forth battle, the champions retained their titles, much to the disappointment of the crowds, who desperately wanted Moxley and Kingston to win.

The challengers got an early advantage as they attacked the champions before the match officially started. The capacity crowd was clearly relishing Moxley and Kingston mishandling their opponents' expensive wardrobe.

However, The Young Bucks made their way back by weakening Eddie Kingston's leg.

The match became a pretty evenly contested encounter from here, with both teams getting in plenty of offense. In the end, The Young Bucks hit a bloodied Jon Moxley with multiple BTE triggers to secure the victory.

As good as the match was, it went a little too long and became self-indulgent at times. The pacing was, too, a bit too slow, and a shorter run-time would have ensured a more action-oriented and fast-paced contest.

Some of the standout moments from the bout were The Young Bucks taking down Jon Moxley with a Meltzer Driver on the entrance ramp and Frankie Kazarian taking out The Good Brothers at ringside. Moxley kicking out at one after eating multiple Superkicks also got the fans on their feet.

What's next for The Young Bucks as AEW Tag Team Champions?

With today's win, The Young Bucks have virtually run through the entire tag team division of AEW. It's hard to imagine any duo in the promotion that could dethrone Matt and Nick Jackson.

AEW has a hard job ahead of them in building a tag team that could legitimately pose a threat to The Young Bucks' dominant run.

FTR could emerge as contenders for the titles as Dax Harwood recently made it known he was unhappy with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston earning a title shot.

What did you think about the match at AEW Double or Nothing 2021? Was The Young Bucks retaining their title the right decision? Sound off in the comments section below.