The Young Bucks retain their AEW Tag Team Championships on this week's Dynamite 

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have continued their winning ways on Dynamite with another successful title defense.

The duo defeated Sydal Bros (Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal) on this week's episode in a back and forth encounter.

The champions were at their cocky best during the match, as they initially downplayed the threat posed by The Sydal Bros.

However, the challengers stepped up and put up a competitive fight and came pretty close to causing a major upset.

The bout featured plenty of high-flying offense, which both of these teams are well-known for. But the end saw The Young Bucks use underhand tactics to retain their titles.

At a crucial point in the match, Matt Jackson hit a low-blow on Mike Sydal to turn the tide in favor of The Young Bucks. The champions followed it up with a double BTE Trigger on Mike to secure the win on AEW Dynamite.

What's next for the AEW Tag Team Champions?

After the match ended on AEW Dynamite, SCU's Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian cut short The Young Bucks' celebration and confronted the champions.

The first-ever AEW Tag Team Champions berated Matt and Nick Jackson for their attitude change. They laid claim over the titles and promised the AEW fans that they will get rid of The Young Bucks.

Despite their accomplishments, it doesn't seem like Daniels and Kazarian will be the team to end The Young Bucks' title reign.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston still have some issues with the tag team champions and would be gunning to get their hands on them, possibly at AEW Double or Nothing 2021.

What did you think about the match between The Young Bucks and Sydal Bros? Do you think Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian pose a threat to the champions? Sound off in the comments section below.