The Young Bucks return to AEW with new look; confronts WWE Hall of Famer

The Young Bucks have just made their return to AEW for the first time in almost two months. They arrived and were seemingly interested in facing a certain WWE Hall of Famer

They were last seen at Full Gear when they lost to The Golden Jets, thus forfeiting their shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles. They then seemingly went on a tantrum, and have not been seen since.

Tonight, Sting and Darby Allin faced Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita in a Tornado Tag Match for Dynamite's main event. In the end, The Icon and his protege took the win. After the match, Tony Schiavone went up to ask Sting an important question - who would be his final opponent before he retires?

Before he could say anything, The Young Bucks came out and seemed to answer the question for him. They were sporting new looks and had new outfits on. Darby seemed to be willing to take them on, while Sting looked to be in shock.

It remains to be seen if this will be made official, as Sting himself would have to make the announcement.

