The Young Bucks reveal if they ever thought about breaking up

Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have quashed any rumors of a split and have instead opted to stay committed to their journey.

Most tag teams, including celebrated duos like the Hardy Boyz, eventually part ways for solo pursuits, often leading to noteworthy individual matches. At WWE SummerSlam, Jimmy Uso's betrayal cost Jey a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Title held by Roman Reigns.

The Young Bucks initially began their solo wrestlers and were teamed up as a duo by promoters, which surprisingly clicked with fans. Their popular web series, "Being The Elite," saw the brothers face off on its 200th episode.

During an interview on the Swerve City podcast, the Young Bucks discussed their strong commitment to being a tag team.

"We’ve never really had the aspiration of being singles wrestlers. That’s a big thing. We always aspired to be a tag team. We saw the Hardys do it most of their career and thought, ‘maybe we can do a career with each other.’ Honestly, it makes it so much easier traveling with him. I don’t want to do a show without him. I don’t want to get on a plane by myself,” Nick said.

Furthermore, Matt Jackson highlighted their strong connection and the convenience of traveling as a pair:

“When we first started our careers, we were singles wrestlers. It was one of those happenstance moments where promoters booked us as a tag team, and it clicked and everyone wanted us as a tag team... We were kind of against it at first... It was one of those things of, why are we going against what everyone wants? It became to the point where it was undeniable, more marketability and more chances that we’re going to succeed. At the time, there weren’t many tag teams blowing up... It started happening. ‘Let’s stop fighting this and do it,'” said Matt. [H/T- Fightful]

AEW Tag Team Champion FTR challenged the Young Bucks at All In

On the latest AEW Collision episode, FTR defended their World Tag Team Championship against Brian Cage and Big Bill.

In the post-victory, FTR challenged the Young Bucks for a match at AEW All In Pay-Per-View, scheduled at Wembley Stadium this month.

With unfinished business between the two top-tier tag teams, their clash promises a high-stakes showdown. Though not confirmed yet, an official announcement is expected soon.

