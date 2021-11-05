The Young Bucks reveal who the future of AEW is

The Young Bucks want the world to know that "Hangman" Adam Page is the future of All Elite Wrestling.

This week The Young Bucks sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to talk about all things AEW. When the subject of "Hangman" Adam Page was brought up, The Young Bucks went out of their way to put over Page as the future of the company.

“I knew he was special when we specifically told [New Japan Pro-Wrestling referee and executive] Tiger Hattori that he needed to join the Bullet Club,” Nick Jackson said. “He just needed the push to get to where he is now. There’s no doubt that Hangman is the future of AEW. He is arguably the most over guy in our company and I feel like his backstory is very relatable to the fans, which makes his character so compelling. Him and Kenny Omega is box office.”

The Young Bucks say "Hangman" Adam Page is the future of All Elite Wrestling

The Young Bucks also point out that while Kenny Omega is on top of AEW right now, Page will be at the center of AEW after The Elite complete their careers.

"Kenny is the greatest singles wrestler in wrestling and we’ve said it for years," Matt Jackson said. "Any show that doesn’t have an Elite match in it is going to suffer or just simply not be as good. He’s just like us, always thinking outside the box. No idea is too crazy. That’s how we keep challenging ourselves to get to that next level. Hangman will be the center of the company long after we’ve all had our moment in the sun. But right now, Kenny is king and he’s on the run of his life."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think about The Young Bucks' comments? Do you believe Adam Page is the future of All Elite Wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Could Charlotte Flair head to AEW next? A former WWE writer has a hot take.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Is Hangman Page the future of AEW? Yes No 2 votes so far