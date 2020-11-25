The Young Bucks reveal issues with the dream AEW match they had with FTR

In a recent interview with TalkSPORT, The Young Bucks opened up on their dream match with FTR. FTR came into the match as the AEW Tag Team Champions, but at the end of the day, it was The Young Bucks who got the win. However, one of the things that was pointed out about the match was that the build to the dream match was not what it should have been.

Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson addressed the criticism and talked about a future rematch between themselves and FTR in AEW.

The Young Bucks address the issues surrounding the AEW dream match with FTR

Nick Jackson talked about the AEW dream match with FTR and admitted the build-up to the match at AEW: Full Gear had been rushed, but he was still happy with how it had turned out. He also revealed that the plan for the match had actually been for the AEW pay-per-view in February, but had to be brought forward.

"There was always going to be pressure on us to deliver in a match like that. There’s not many more dream tag matches in wrestling anymore, so we knew when we did this one, it has to be good. We actually tried to push the match back a little further. We were thinking our February PPV, but, for whatever reason it didn’t work out and we had to get it going. We did have to rush a lot of the storytelling to get to Full Gear, but when it’s all said and done, we look back at it now, I love that we did it then. The moment felt real and special and I’m just so happy it’s over with [laughs]."

Matt Jackson also addressed the match and admitted that everything that could go against the AEW match had been working against them.

"It was really tough because here’s this match that everyone said was never going to happen and it was being built for four or five years. Everybody’s loft expectations are already intimidating to you and everybody expects so much. That’s probably one reason why people were criticising the build because in their minds, they built it up to be different and something else. Right out of the gate I told Nick we’re in trouble because no matter how good this match is, its still not happening in front of 15,000 screaming fans, its going to be in front of 1,000 socially distanced fans wearing masks in an outdoor arena where the weather is usually bad. Everything that could possibly be working against or impairing the viewing experience was playing against us."

However, Matt Jackson went on to say that he was proud of how the match turned out and while it might not have been the best tag team match of all time, he was still happy with it. He also revealed that there might be another such dream match in the future, but not immediately.