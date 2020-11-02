The Young Bucks reveal what merchandise they are hoping to sell

In an interview with Hollywood Life, The Young Bucks have discussed the possibility of some day selling AEW ice cream bars, an item that fans have been dying for.

The Young Bucks are conniseurs in the merchandise game, having their likeness sold on a number of products including coffee mugs, phone cases, patches, neckties, flip-flops, high-top sneakers, women's leggings, Funk Pop figures, a children's book, their upcoming biography and a truckload of t-shirts.

So, it comes as no surprise that The Young Bucks would love to see some AEW/Young Buck ice cream bars out in the market.

One half of The Young Bucks, Matt Jackson revealed that he pitched the idea of AEW ice cream bars to the Chief Marketing and Merchandise Officer at AEW, Dana Massie, who so happens to be Matt's wife.

"I told her that I would love to have some type of AEW ice cream bar. I remember fondly in the summer when the ice cream man would come, and I would get the Good Humor Hulk Hogan ice cream bar. I don’t know how much of a possibility it would be, but I put the idea out there, at least."

The Young Bucks aren't alone in their ice cream merchandise desires

The Young Bucks wouldn't bet the first wrestlers to call for some ice cream related merchandise. Many fans fondly remember the demands CM Punk laid out to Vince McMahon while negotiating a new contract live on Monday Night RAW.

While we may get to see some The Young Bucks' ice cream bars in the future, Matt and Nick have made it clear that they will never endorse certain merch, which includes cigarettes and alcohol.

The Bucks also spoke about wanting to create the "best tag team division in the world." One can see that they have, so far, done a great job of it, with likes of The Lucha Bros, FTR, Jurassic Express and The Dark Order being part of a stacked AEW Tag Team Division. Matt went on to praise the tag team division even further.

"We have now displayed, for a year now on TV, what tag team wrestling could look like. I think tag team wrestling is one of the main things that AEW has, and that is in a large part of the amazing talented wrestlers that we have. I am just really happy. I am sure that things could be better — I think everyone could say that with the way things — but I am happy what we have made of the situation."

One thing is for certain, be it merch sales or good old fashioned tag team wrestling, there can be no denying the sheer genius of The Young Bucks.