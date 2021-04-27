The Young Bucks reveal how much money WWE offered them before they joined AEW

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks recently disclosed the amount that WWE offered them before they joined Tony Khan's company.

The Bucks revealed that they were offered $500,000 each to join the promotion a few months before AEW came into existence.

In 2018, just after Matt and Nick Jackson had finished up with NJPW and other promotions they were working for, the two were targetted by WWE.

Appearing on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's Talk N'Shop podcast, The Young Bucks' Matt Jackson revealed they were well aware of how much The Good Brothers were making in WWE.

He further stated that while others in the promotion were receiving $150,000, Triple H himself offered them a contract worth $500,000 each on a phone call when they were vacationing in Hawaii.

"I knew [Good Brothers] money. Everyone else was getting [$150,000] to start. He's already offering us $500,000 each guaranteed. I'm going, 'what!' Right then, we knew our street value. That was the first offer. Basically, he said, 'by the end of your trip, I would love an answer.' The whole trip, I'm [stressed]. I kept dragging it out," said Matt. (H/T - Fightful)

As it turned out, The Young Bucks instead took their talents to AEW, where they are currently hold the Tag Team titles.

The Young Bucks will be in action on this week's AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks will be defending their AEW Tag Team Championships against Sydal Brothers in this week's AEW Dynamite in an Eliminator match.

While nobody is predicting a title change on the episode, the two teams can still go out and have a memorable encounter.

The newest tag team on the block, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, will have a keen interest in this bout. Moxley and Kingston have been looking to get their hands on the members of The Elite.

We could see the duo confront Nick and Matt Jackson on this week's Dynamite.

Do you think The Young Bucks should have signed with WWE instead of AEW? Sound off in the comments section.