The Young Bucks reveal if The Elite has been disbanded in AEW

All Elite Wrestling. Even in the name of the company that they helped found, The Elite looms large. However, as a group, it appears that The Elite has more or less disappeared from the frontline of AEW, with all the members of the group going after what they want individually instead.

In a recent interview with NYPost, The Young Bucks talked about The Elite in AEW, as well as their relationship with FTR.

The Young Bucks on The Elite in AEW

The last time that The Elite was a major factor in AEW was at the Stadium Stampede match. However, since then they have all gone their own ways. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega have broken up as a tag team and currently, Kenny Omega is focusing on his individual run. The Young Bucks and Omega have become distant as well, while Cody Rhodes is focused on the Nightmare Family and his run as the AEW TNT Champion. With that being the case, The Elite are no longer the force they once were.

However, The Young Bucks talked about how The Elite could get together once again in AEW in the future.

“That doesn’t ever say we won’t ever come back to one another at some point because you always see that in wrestling. Right now, I feel we all need to separate and tell stories on your own. I think it is better that way because now we can pretty much focus on our own. Page can focus on his and Kenny can focus on his end. We’ve never really done that in quite some time. Three separate stories on Dynamite I think can help grow the company.”

The Young Bucks are also focusing on the AEW Tag Team Championships currently and FTR, with whom they are good friends outside AEW in real-life.

Nick Jackson: “If you look at FTR, these guys are massive stars and they weren’t utilized the way they could have been. They were for a minute in NXT, but we’re gonna show the world this is how you book these guys.”

Matt Jackson: “They’re so different. In a world where a lot of people, the trends are set and people kind of wrestle the same, what a breath of fresh air they’ve been. Having them come in these last three, four months is just awesome.”

Advertisement

Readers can also check out Sportskeeda's interview with Kenny Omega.