The Young Bucks reveal their true colors on AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks have aligned themselves with Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.

In a move that's been telegraphed for weeks now, the AEW World Tag Team Champions Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, turned on Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

This finds The Young Bucks, once again, on the side of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and IMPACT Wrestling's The Good Brothers.

During the main event of AEW Dynamite, the story was told that Matt Jackson was hesitant to hurt or do any serious harm to Kenny Omega. This prevented The Bucks and Moxley from picking up a win several times during the match.

The Young Bucks will defend the AEW World Tag Team titles against Death Triangle next week

Things came to a head when The Young Bucks were gearing up to hit Omega with the BTE Trigger to finish the match, but Matt kept hesitating, drawing the ire of Moxley in the process.

Moxley would eventually tag himself in and hit two Paradigm Shifts on Omega while delivering the Young Bucks' major attitude at the same time. He put Omega in a chokehold, which eventually led to both Matt and Nick hitting him with superkicks, signalling the match's closing moments.

An injured Eddie Kingston tried to hit the ring but was cut off by The Good Brothers, who eventually helped drag Omega on top of Moxley for the win.

Afterward, Don Callis entered the ring and said something to Matt, which led to both Young Bucks super kicking Moxley again, leaving him lying. The five men standing hugged to end the show as the crowd booed over what just took place.

Next week The Young Bucks will defend their AEW World Tag Team titles against Death Triangle. Now, as heels, there are plenty of new challengers on the horizon, from The Best Friends to Moxley and Kingston themselves.

It will be intriguing to see where The Young Bucks' characters go from here after a failed heel turn experiment last year.

Were you surprised by The Young Bucks' heel turn? Or did you see it coming a mile away? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.