The Young Bucks secretly in cahoots with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion in AEW

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and the Young Bucks are secretly in cahoots, and it was made evident on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. The Bucks have made a lot of alliances but this one has the potential to top them all.

The star they're conspiring with is none other than Christian Cage. The Patriarch devised a plan along with the Bucks to deliver a beatdown on Swerve Strickland, and it was not surprising at all given how things have turned out since last week.

Strickland was blindsided by Brian Cage tonight on Dynamite, and then the rest of the Mogul Embassy joined in to attack the AEW World Champion. After the attack, Cage went to the backstage area, where he was greeted by Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. There, Christian said something that did not surprise anyone:

“It's the start of a very fruitful working relationship,” the former WWE Superstar said.

With Tony Khan gone and Kenny Omega taken out for the time being, The Bucks, along with Cage, are running riot in AEW. The attack on Swerve Strickland looks like a glimpse into what the two parties are capable of. It will be interesting to see what unfolds over the next few weeks.