The Young Bucks seemingly acknowledge Cody Rhodes' tribute at WWE Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes' highly anticipated return was met with a lot of fervor from the wrestling world. Additionally, his win garnered mixed reactions from his former colleagues. The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) retweeted a fan's post featuring images of The American Nightmare paying tribute to the iconic Bullet Club following his win.

The Young Bucks, along with Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes, played a major role in AEW's inception. In the aftermath of his WWE departure in 2016, the 37-year-old returned to the independent circuit, actively competing in NJPW and becoming a member of the Bullet Club.

Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania last year but was soon forced out of in-ring action due to a pectoral injury. He recovered and appeared as the 30th entrant for the men's Royal Rumble match, which he eventually won. While celebrating his win, he seemingly paid homage to the Bullet Club by imitating their signature 'too sweet' gesture.

The Young Bucks then re-tweeted a fan's post capturing Cody's tribute:

Cody Rhodes seemingly teased a title modification after Royal Rumble win

The winners of the Royal Rumble match earn an opportunity to contend for any title of their choosing at WrestleMania. Last year, Cody Rhodes made it clear that he was vying for the WWE Championship.

He highlighted his determination to win the title for his father and WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Recently, the former Intercontinental Champion shared an image of his father's signature winged-eagle championship belt he designed, possibly teasing a title modification and indicating his championship of choice.

During his initial WWE run, he formed an alliance with Randy Orton and Ted Dibiase Jr. to form The Legacy. And also held the Intercontinental Championship for two reigns.

Do you think Rhodes should go up against Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes