The Young Bucks seemingly hint at AEW future

The Young Bucks are once again active with their bios on Twitter and are giving hints about their futures in AEW.

The former tag team champions have been teasing fans with cryptic hints in their Twitter bios, leading many to speculate about what is to come for the duo. The Young Bucks have been a staple in the tag division and have held the tag team championship title multiple times. They are the current AEW Trios Tag Team Champions along with Kenny Omega.

The Young Bucks updated their Twitter bio today, suggesting that they may have a year left on their contract with All Elite Wrestling. However, the update was short-lived as they soon deleted the bio, leading to speculation about their future with the promotion. A Twitter user noticed the update before it was deleted, sparking rumors about the Young Bucks' status.

The Young Bucks have been a part of the AEW roster since the company's inception in 2019, and their contribution to the growth of the company has been invaluable.

The former AEW Tag Team Champions have shown interest in joining WWE

Due to a backstage altercation with CM Punk after the All Out media scrum, both Punk and The Elite (including The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) were suspended.

According to reports by Fightful, when they were suspended, the Young Bucks reportedly reached out to WWE to gauge interest in their futures when their contracts come to an end.

A source claimed that the Young Bucks requested a conversation with management. Other sources close to the situation have confirmed hearing such rumors. The Young Bucks have a history with WWE, having come close to signing with them prior to the inception of AEW, making the speculation about their futures even more intriguing.

