The Young Bucks self-praise through new Twitter bio

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have heaped praise on themselves and Kenny Omega, stating that they're the show-stealers of the company.

The Young Bucks are famously known for mocking and criticizing fellow competitors via amusing Twitter posts and bios. However, in their latest update, the brothers have acknowledged themselves and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Not too long ago, the AEW Tag Team Champions took to Twitter to declare they'd updated their bio. In the new version, Nick and Matt Jackson wondered if there were any wrestlers apart from Kenny Omega and themselves, who could put on the "best match of the night":

"Wonder if anyone besides us or Kenny will ever have best match of the night? lol. Think about it. In company history. We’re like "any day now, guys." lmAo," wrote The Young Bucks.

The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are arguably the best performers of this generation. With their current momentum, it looks unlikely that they are going to lose their thrones in the singles and tag team division anytime soon.

The Young Bucks will be in action on this week's AEW Dynamite

Just signed by @TonyKhan for #AEWDynamite’s return to LIVE Wednesdays, THIS WED June 30 on TNT, #AEW Tag Team Champions @YoungBucks vs. @MadKing1981 + @PENTAELZEROM! If Eddie/Penta win, they earn a Tag Team Title shot! We’ll hear from each team tomorrow on #SaturdayNightDynamite! pic.twitter.com/hPGEGxy8P8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2021

As AEW Dynamite finally makes a return to its original Wednesday night slot this week, the company has lined up an exciting edition for fans.

The Young Bucks will lock horns with Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo in a non-title bout. However, there's an added stipulation. If the babyface team wins, they will earn an opportunity to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Both teams have been involved in a heated rivalry following the Double or Nothing event. The Young Bucks have already put stars like Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, and Pac on the shelf.

"Currently we are the longest reigning World Tag Team Champions in company history." @youngbucks



The Bucks run down their hit list



Tune into @tntdrama now to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/H1hBuMMwLs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2021

This has forced Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo to team up and seek revenge on their respective allies' behalfs.

Their upcoming match will have all the potential to steal the show. As far as the outcome is concerned, fans can expect Kingston and Penta to win this match.

Based on the current storyline direction, both teams will soon collide for the AEW tag team titles.

