The Young Bucks send a bold message to their upcoming rivals, mentions 'WWE Dynamite' in their new bio

It seems like the AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, recently killed two birds with one stone, mocking veteran commentator Jim Ross and sending a bold claim to Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo at the same time.

Nick and Matt Jackson are famous for using Twitter as their talking weapon to take shots at fellow wrestlers and employees.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the Jackson brothers declared that they'd updated their bio. In the new version, the Young Bucks wondered if Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo could defeat them next week for the titles on 'WWE Dynamite'.

"Eddie & Penta, let’s see if you can beat us next week when it counts, on WWE Dynamite," wrote the Young Bucks.

The Young Bucks mocked Jim Ross through their new bio!

The Young Bucks' mention of 'WWE Dynamite' was a direct shot at Jim Ross, who made another blunder this year while commentating during tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

At the end of this week's Dynamite episode, the company aired a heartfelt video package from the Daily's Place era. As the video concluded, Jim Ross unintentionally stated that there's nothing better than WWE Dynamite.

The Young Bucks will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships on Road Rager next week

AEW has done a commendable job building up for next week's special episode of Road Rager.

Based on what happened tonight, the Young Bucks will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against Eddie Kington and Penta El Zero Miedo on July 7th.

Both teams have been embroiled in a heated rivalry for over a month now. The Young Bucks have already put Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, and PAC out of commission.

However, Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo continued the rivalry on their behalf. Nick and Matt Jackson have refused to acknowledge their odd alliance. But tonight's loss to the babyface team must have forced the Jackson brothers to look back at their statement.

Regardless, the Young Bucks have justified their defeat, stating that this loss doesn't hold any value since it wasn't for their AEW Tag Team Championships.

Next week, we'll find out who finally gets the last laugh in this feud.

