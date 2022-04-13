The Young Bucks send a cryptic message about current WWE NXT Tag Team Champions

AEW's The Young Bucks have their eyes on the rest of the wrestling world as they sent a cryptic message to the newly crowned NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly.

Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) won a gauntlet match on the April 12 edition of NXT to become the new tag champions. They created history, becoming the first team to win the titles in their debut match.

Prince & Wilson were formerly known as Lewis Howley & Sam Stoker in NXT UK, where they are former NXT UK Tag Team Champions. It makes them the second team in history to win both sets of championships in NXT, the first being Moustache Mountain.

Following Pretty Deadly's win, The Young Bucks changed their Twitter cover photo to an image of the new NXT Tag Team Champions. You can find a tweet showing the same below:

On social media, fans argue that the new NXT Tag Team Champions have a striking resemblance to The Young Bucks. However, that's up for debate.

The Young Bucks recently had a Match of the Year candidate with FTR

In a rematch 18 months in the making, The Young Bucks challenged FTR for the AAA and ROH Tag Team Championships on the April 6 edition of AEW Dynamite.

It was the first time the two teams faced off since their AEW Tag Team titles match at Full Gear 2020, where The Bucks defeated FTR to become the new champions.

After a back-and-forth contest, with many memorable moments throughout the match, FTR retained their titles. It's safe to say that AEW fans will be hoping it doesn't take another 18 months before the two teams complete the trilogy.

