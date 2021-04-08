The Young Bucks set to defend their Tag Team Championships on next week's AEW Dynamite

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have enjoyed a stellar run with the titles. Matt and Nick Jackson will now defend their titles on next week's AEW Dynamite against Death Triangle.

During an in-ring interview with the trio of PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero M, Tony Schiavone announced that the stable would get the title shot next week. They got the opportunity to challenge the champions after winning the Casino Battle Royal win at AEW Revolution 2021.

PAC and Rey Fenix will probably represent the Death Triangle during the match next week, as they participated and won the Casino Battle Royal at the recent PPV.

The quality of the championship match on AEW Dynamite is bound to be fantastic, going by the chemistry shared by both teams.

Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta), accompanied by Kris Statlander, also made their presence felt during their segment by saying they have the highest number of wins in the AEW tag team division. They further made their intentions clear of also wanting a shot at the titles.

The Young Bucks' AEW Tag Team Championship run so far

After losing all their title opportunities for most of 2019 and 2020, The Young Bucks finally won the Tag Team Championships at AEW Full Gear last year in an instant classic against FTR.

Since then, Matt and Nick Jackson have successfully defended their titles against teams like Santana and Ortiz, The Acclaimed, and Chris Jericho and MJF.

However, next week on AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks will have to go through one of their toughest challenges in the form of Death Triangle. With so much momentum on their side, it wouldn't come as a surprise if we see new champions being crowned.

Do you think The Young Bucks will be able to retain their titles next week?