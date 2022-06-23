The Young Bucks set to team up with two Bullet Club members at Forbidden Door, set to face Sting and three top superstars

The Young Bucks will be returning to the Bullet Club for one night only, and will team up with Hikuleo and El Phantasmo at Forbidden Door. Meanwhile, their fellow Undisputed Elite stablemates Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish have not been medically cleared to compete.

Last week on Rampage, Darby Allin secured a hard-fought win over Bobby Fish. Post-match, Sting made his return to AEW programming and took out both Fish and O'Reilly.

On this week's Dynamite, O'Reilly, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson announced that they will face the team of Sting, Darby Allin, and "Sting's cronies". It was later revealed by The Icon that he and Allin will team up with Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Takagi and Hiromu are a part of one of the most popular factions Los Ingobernables de Japon. The faction is led by Tetsuya Naito and also consists of Sanada and Bushi.

Takagi is a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, whereas Hiromu is a former multi-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion. The Ticking Time Bomb unsuccessfully challenged Bullet Club's Taiji Ishimori for the junior heavyweight title, earlier in the week.

The Young Bucks are former members of the Bullet Club

The Young Bucks are former members of the Bullet Club and were recruited into the faction by Prince Devitt aka Finn Balor. Matt and Nick Jackson mostly represented the faction in the junior heavyweight tag team division.

They are also 7-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion and also represented the Bullet Club in Ring of Honor. Eventually, the Bucks elevated to the heavyweight division and captured the IWGP Tag Team Championships before dropping it to now-former Bullet Club members Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.

The Bucks left the Bullet Club after The Elite broke free from the group and became a faction of their own before eventually leaving NJPW for AEW.

