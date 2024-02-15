The Young Bucks slap WWE veteran with a fine of $1000

A WWE veteran was slapped with a $1000 fine by the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite. The Bucks have been abusing their power for a month now, and this is the latest act added to the list.

The veteran in question here is none other than AEW commentator Tony Schiavone. He interviewed the Executive Vice Presidents after winning their match against Top Flight.

During the interview, they took offense to some of the questions posed by the former WWE name and got aggressive. They then announced that they would fine him $1000 before pushing him to the mat.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Schiavone was ultimately saved by Darby Allin, who fell prey to the Bucks’ attack last week. Darby rushed to the ring with WWE Hall of Famer Sting’s baseball bat, which saw the AEW EVPs scurry out of the ring to escape the wrath of the young enigma.

It will be interesting to see how far the Bucks will take their power trip and how much the AEW locker room will bear. It is going to be a great time till the Revolution pay-per-view next month.

Do you like the new persona of the Young Bucks? Tell us in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE