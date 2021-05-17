The Young Bucks take a dig at AEW legend in a new tweet

It seems like Twitter has become The Young Bucks' playground. The AEW tag team champions are known for trolling several wrestling stars and legends through their amusing tweets. This time around, The Young Bucks have yet again found a new victim, Christopher Daniels.

The Young Bucks and SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) had a high-stakes contest last week on AEW Dynamite. The Bucks defeated SCU in a brutal match which also resulted in SCU breaking up forever. The long rivalry must have come to an end last week, but the Young Bucks are not done taking shots at Christopher Daniels.

Just today, the AEW tag team champions posted a tweet declaring that they'd updated their Twitter profile picture with an image of Christopher Daniels' black eye.

Daniels' forehead was busted open during the match last week and he received stitches in one of his eyebrows after the bout. The Young Bucks posting this picture seems a bit disrespectful, which goes very well with their current gimmick.

"#NewProfilePic" wrote the Young Bucks.

You can check out the graphic black eye image of Christopher Daniels here at your discretion.

The Young Bucks will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

This Wednesday, May 19 on #AEWDynamite the World Tag Team Title is on the line when the Champions the @YoungBucks have a brush with greatness: the #1 contenders @FlyinBrianJr + @griffgarrison1 the Varsity Blonds! Will Wednesday be a great night to be a Blond? pic.twitter.com/vvFf0EOYkh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 14, 2021

The Young Bucks will once again defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against Varsity Blonds on this week's episode of Dynamite. The match has all the potential to be a show-stealer.

The Young Bucks are having the run of their lives. They have held the AEW World Tag Team Championships for over 190 days. With their current momentum, it looks unlikely that they will lose their titles any time soon.

But the Young Bucks must be careful during their match as the team of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will be looming around. The Bucks are also involved in a month-long feud with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

When you have to wait 5 days before the next #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/kEmg93prcW — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 15, 2021

Last week, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston destroyed the locker room of The Young Bucks after their match against SCU. Soon after, Nick and Matt Jackson made a vignette and challenged Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston to a match at Double or Nothing, supposedly for the AEW tag team championships. The match has not been made official but it will be in the coming weeks.

