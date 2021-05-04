AEW's Young Bucks take a dig at legendary WWE tag team 

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have been on a roll on Twitter ever since returning to the social media platform after a prolonged break.

The duo never fail to entertain fans with their Twitter bios, through which they take shots at several well-known names in pro wrestling.

The Young Bucks' latest victim is the legendary WWE tag team, The Road Warriors. Their recently-updated bio reads that while fans say the duo would lose to The Road Warriors, they believe they can defeat the legends in about eight minutes.

New bio!! — Young Bucks® (@youngbucks) May 3, 2021

"People answer “the match would last 3 mins” whenever someone asks what would happen if we wrestled Road Warriors. Lol. C’mon. We’d beat ‘em in 8," wrote Young Bucks.

The claim is sure to baffle many wrestling fans, though it sits perfectly well with the over-the-top heel characters they are currently playing in AEW.

The Road Warriors are often dubbed by many as the "greatest" tag team of all time due to their decorated in-ring careers that saw them winning accolades across the globe.

However, considering both Road Warrior Animal and Road Warrior Hawk have long passed away, the match between the two teams would remain a dream for fans. One can only imagine how well the AEW duo's flashy in-ring style would have meshed with The Road Warriors' heavyweight style.

The Young Bucks will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships soon

Varsity Blondes, The Acclaimed, SCU, and Jurrasic Express will battle it out this week on AEW: Blood and Guts in a four-way match. The winners will earn a shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships on the May 12th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Advertisement

NEXT WEEK!

It’s about damn time the folks in the rankings start seeing each other across the ring. Any of you want to be The Team That Ends The Dream? You’ll know where to find us.#BloodAndGuts #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/oWHewv915I — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) April 29, 2021

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston are also lurking around to get their hands on The Young Bucks and can prove to be a threat to their title reign.

What do you think about The Young Bucks' Twitter game? Do you agree with their latest claim? Sound off in the comments section below.