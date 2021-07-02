The Young Bucks take a shot at popular WWE tag teams in their new bio

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have claimed to be superior over a few popular WWE tag teams.

The Jackson brothers recently made Twitter their playground once again. The Young Bucks are famously known for mocking rival superstars and employees through their hilarious tweets and bios. This time, the tag team champions have heaped praise on themselves.

In their updated Twitter bio, Matt and Nick Jackson acknowledged themselves as the most consistent team of any era. The Young Bucks even mentioned that they rank above WWE's tag teams like The New Day, The Usos, Mega Powers, and Road Warriors.

"Most consistent team in the business. Great in any era. Better than New Day, Usos & Mega Powers. Oh and Road Warriors," wrote The Young Bucks.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time the duo has self-praised.

AEW stars have been consistently mentioning WWE one way or another as of late. Eddie Kingston recently grabbed headlines for taking several shots at WWE after last week's AEW Dynamite went off the air.

The Young Bucks will defend their titles next week

In the upcoming Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks are set to defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo.

The latter duo earned their shot at the titles this week by defeating the Jackson brothers. Both teams have been embroiled in a heated feud ever since The Young Bucks took out Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, and Pac, to name a few.

For Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo, this rivalry has become more about taking vengeance on their partners' behalfs. Winning the AEW Tag Team Championships could be a sweet way for them to seek revenge from The Young Bucks.

Despite their current momentum, it is highly unlikely that Eddie and Penta will be the ones to dethrone Matt and Nick Jackson.

What's your take on The Young Bucks' new bio? Do you think they will be able to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry