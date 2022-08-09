The Young Bucks tease AEW Trios Tournament entry following betrayal from former WWE Superstars

Former AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks may have teased what their next move in All Elite Wrestling will be, as they have used their ever-changing Twitter bio to tease their inclusion in the upcoming trios tournament.

The Bucks regularly take to Twitter and use their bio to tease their fans, insult their haters and gloat about how good they are.

However, after the recent episode of Dynamite that saw The Undisputed Elite turn on Matt and Nick Jackson, they may have a plan for the upcoming tournament.

After being attacked by Adam Cole and reDRagon, Hangman Page came to the rescue and chased off the former WWE Superstars, seemingly teasing a reunion of The Hung Bucks.

In the aftermath of the save, The Bucks took wrote this on their Twitter bio:

"We need a partner."

With rumors of former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega nearing a return, will Matt and Nick Jackson choose the cleaner or the cowboy to be their partner?

The Young Bucks have won numerous trios titles in the past

As two men who have at certain points in their careers been literally covered in gold, it's no surprise that The Young Bucks have held their fair share of trios championship in their careers.

The two most high-profile companies they did this for were Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling, Alongside Hangman Page as "The Hung Bucks" and Cody Rhodes, they held the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships on two different occasions.

Over in Japan, they held the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships on three different occasions, with two of those reigns coming alongside Kenny Omega as The Elite.

