The Young Bucks tease blockbuster AEW signing of 18-year wrestling veteran 

Two-thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions, The Young Bucks recently hinted that their promotion is interested in signing an 18-year veteran in the name of Kota Ibushi.

The Young Bucks and Ibushi have a history together. They have wrestled each other on several occasions during their time in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has was one of Kenny Omega's tag team partners. The duo teamed up for a plethora of matches between 2017 and 2019.

In October 2021, Ibushi wrestled Kazuchika Okada at the G1 Climax. Okada picked up the win while Ibushi not only lost but also suffered a fatal arm injury and has been out of action ever since. On the first of February, 2023, NJPW revealed that the inaugural IWGP World Heavyweight Champion's contract with them has expired and thus Ibushi is a free agent.

During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, The Young Bucks shared their interest in working with the Japanese star once again. They said that they missed him and reflected on the time when Ibushi was sending them texts about Omega's match at the Tokyo Dome.

“Love him. Miss him. He kept us in the loop the night of Tokyo Dome about Kenny. Kept sending us little updates. Goes without question we’d love to have him around, or work with him. I think he has the ability to do whatever he wants," The Young Bucks said. [H/T Fightful.com]

Kota Ibushi revealed he had offers from AEW

Prior to the interview with the Young Bucks, Dark Puroresu Flowsion had conducted an interview with Kota Ibushi. During the interview, the free agent mentioned that despite getting major offers from top promotions such as AEW, he is interested in starting his own promotion.

"My plan for the future is to have my own promotion and do a lot of volunteering. There are really big offers from AEW and all over the world, but I would like to make a contribution, but rather than visiting nursing homes and so on," Kota Ibushi said. [H/T Fightful.com]

The Japanese star also went on to state that he will contribute more to the wrestling world in 2023.

