The Young Bucks tease a huge reunion with a former member of The Elite after Double or Nothing

The Young Bucks, alongside Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and Cody Rhodes, immediately became an integral part of AEW when it was formed in 2019.

However, as the years gradually progressed, The Elite distanced themselves from Page, who became established as a babyface. Meanwhile, Omega and The Bucks went in the other direction.

Taking to Twitter, Matt and Nick Jackson might've teased the possibility of a potential reunion with Page. The duo updated their Twitter header, which now features a photo of themselves from Ring of Honor, alongside Page.

Fans and other notable accounts were quick to notice the Twitter header update from The Young Bucks. Some took to social media to point out the same. Here are a few reactions to it:

Tarhon👑☝🏾 @legit_rko



To say the least The Young Bucks header is very… InterestingTo say the least The Young Bucks header is very… Interesting To say the least👀 https://t.co/QGH5jTXjLu

Dirt Sheet Radio @DirtSheetRadio The Young Bucks have a new header on Twitter...



Come home, Hangman. It's time. The Young Bucks have a new header on Twitter...Come home, Hangman. It's time. https://t.co/aSsI2c2iM6

What happened with Hangman Page and The Young Bucks at the recently concluded AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view?

At AEW Double or Nothing 2022, The Young Bucks competed in a high-profile tag team match against The Hardys. The two tag teams have been feuding for months, eventually culminating in a thrilling showdown between them.

Matt and Nick are no strangers to getting the job done on the big stage. However, things didn't go their way this time around. The former AEW Tag Team Champions were beaten by Matt and Jeff Hardy after The Charismatic Enigma hit the Swanton Bomb for the win.

Later that same night, Hangman Page competed in the main event of Double or Nothing as he put the AEW World Championship on the line against CM Punk.

After weeks of intense build-up, the two men finally locked horns, but eventually, it wasn't a night of celebration for Page. The former Elite member ended up losing the world title to Punk after a GTS.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling CM Punk is world champion again in 2022. It feels right CM Punk is world champion again in 2022. It feels right 🙌 https://t.co/5jxmzhE3yE

It now remains to be seen what AEW has in store for Page going forward. It will be interesting to note how the promotion plan on using him and whether he does end up reuniting with The Young Bucks.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see The Young Bucks reunite with Hangman Page? Yes No 0 votes so far